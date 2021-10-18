Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $795.79 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,326 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up about 14.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $795,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $239.77 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.57.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $2,119,848. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

