Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 91,161 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Zuora comprises 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zuora by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Zuora by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zuora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $19.73 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,343 shares of company stock worth $4,743,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

