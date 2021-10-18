Bares Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Guidewire Software worth $37,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.