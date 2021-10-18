Divisar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM makes up approximately 0.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com ?, 1-800-Baskets.com ?, Cheryl’s Cookies ?, Harry & David ?, PersonalizationMall.com ?, Shari’s Berries ?, FruitBouquets.com ?, Moose Munch ?, The Popcorn Factory ?, Wolferman’s Bakery ?, Stock Yards ? and Simply Chocolate ?.

