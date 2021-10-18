Divisar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts comprises approximately 3.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIC. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of SIC opened at $14.48 on Monday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

