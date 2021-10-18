Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 210,789 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210,789 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 7.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

