Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 719 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,147,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 51,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

