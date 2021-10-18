Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF opened at $18.95 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.