Ancora Advisors LLC Has $17.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,818.28 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,584.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

