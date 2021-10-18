King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

