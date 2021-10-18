APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 735,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:F opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

