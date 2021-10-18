Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 27.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.