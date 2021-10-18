Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Increases By 27.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

