Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Drops By 27.1%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.