PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.9 days.
OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
PCCW Company Profile
