PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

