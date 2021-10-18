Natixis Invests $4.60 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Natixis bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

