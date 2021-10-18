King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,603 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

FTV opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

