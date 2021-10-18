S&T Bank PA Sells 4,110 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

QUAL opened at $137.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

