Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $1,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $3,918,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.51 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day moving average is $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

