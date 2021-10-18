Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $16.36

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MRO stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

