Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.