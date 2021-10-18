Toroso Investments LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.