Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

EMR opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

