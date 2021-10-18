Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $36.76

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.76.

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Yelp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,151 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Yelp by 17.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,117 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

