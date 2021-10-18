Klaytn Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $119.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,414,012.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,322.43 or 0.99711592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.16 or 0.06098104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,699,211,181 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,049,588 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

