Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $319.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.79. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.