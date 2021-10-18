IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Achieves $655,134.07 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $655,134.07 and approximately $1,356.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.