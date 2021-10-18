Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

