AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.