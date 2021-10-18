Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

