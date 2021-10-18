Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 616,134 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,134 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.70% of BlackLine worth $370,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,281. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL opened at $123.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

