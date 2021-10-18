Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,314 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.28% of Watsco worth $253,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 405,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $285.29 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

