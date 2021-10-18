Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,438 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $207,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 55.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $430.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

