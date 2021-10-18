Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,782 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $323,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $405.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.17 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

