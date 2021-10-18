General Atlantic L.P. Purchases New Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,402,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,987,000. DLocal makes up approximately 23.2% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 43.27% of DLocal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

DLO opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

