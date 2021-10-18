1,550,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,550,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,686,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

