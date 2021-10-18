Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 5,844 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

