Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 14,985 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $45,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

