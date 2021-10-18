Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.98% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $686,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 837,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after purchasing an additional 609,663 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,494.00 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

