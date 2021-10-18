Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.74% of Pretium Resources worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

