Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 139,502 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.64% of RBC Bearings worth $438,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL opened at $221.65 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

