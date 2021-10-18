Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 91,705 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,705 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $542,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.39 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.63.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

