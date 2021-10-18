Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 44,868 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $397,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $18,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

