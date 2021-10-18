Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,800 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

