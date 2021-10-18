Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trex by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 62,000.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

