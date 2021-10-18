Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases By 42.9%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 804,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $342,520.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $2,451,056 in the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

STEP stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

