C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Upgraded at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
About C&C Group
