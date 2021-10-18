C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Upgraded at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

