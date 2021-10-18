Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

SNGX stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

