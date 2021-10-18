Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

