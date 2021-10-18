Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 325,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SEED opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.