Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE SKX opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

